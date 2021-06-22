75.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Concert will celebrate reopening of sanctuary at Temple Shalom

By Staff Report

Noah Anderson
A special Jewish music concert by Noah Anderson and Havdalah Service to celebrate the reopening of the sanctuary and the end of Shabbat will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Temple Shalom in Oxford. Anderson is a member of the faculty of Hebrew Union College’s Jewish Institute of  Religious Studies Debbie Friedman School of Music in Manhattan.

Reservations are required by email to [email protected] due to space limitations. The event is free to members and a $5 suggested donation from the general public.

For more information, visit tscfl.org or call (352) 748-1800.

