Saturday, June 26, 2021
Convicted child molester moves into assisted living facility in The Villages

By Staff Report

Michael Matheus

A convicted child molester from Indiana has registered a permanent address at an assisted living facility in The Villages. 

Michael Matheus, 59, on Monday registered an address at Sumter Senior Living at 1550 Killingsworth Way in The Villages, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. His registration indicates he is living in Unit 127.

He was convicted on Nov. 3, 2003 of child molestation in Monroe County in Indiana.

He previously registered a temporary address at the Haciendas of Missions Hills. He previously lived in Ellettsville, Ind.

