Coleman man jailed after allegedly knocking pregnant woman into pots and pans

A Coleman man was jailed after allegedly knocking a pregnant woman into pots and pans in a kitchen.

Roberto Serna, 45, is facing charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and violation of a conditional release following his arrest Tuesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The Ohio native had been barred in April from having contact with the woman. However, the woman said Serna pushed her back into a shelf containing the pots and pans. He fled after the altercation. He was apprehended in a nearby wooded area with the help of a K-9 unit.

He was jailed without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.