Dangerous speeding violations on the rise on Florida roadways

By Villages-News Editorial

Last month, speeding violations issued to drivers for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit reached a concerning all-time high of 238, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Since 2012, speeding violations issued for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit have increased year over year. The number of violations issued in 2020 represents a 267 percent increase over the number issued in 2012. From 2019 to 2020, these violations grew by 30 percent – the most in any one year.

“The trend we are seeing in the number of these dangerous speeding violations is very alarming. It underscores the need for all motorists in Florida to take their driving privilege seriously and to remember that the posted speed limit is not merely a suggestion – it is mandatory to keep everyone safe,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Given that historically we see a high number of these violations during the month of July, we are calling on all Floridians to slow their speed to save lives this summer.”

The Florida Highway Patrol will be highly visible during the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the month to enforce aggressive driving, speeding, and impaired driving violations. Aggressive driving and speeding are not only against the law, but also extremely dangerous. Obeying the posted speed limit significantly reduces the probability of a crash and the severity if a crash does occur. Let’s all remember to slow down this summer and Arrive Alive.

