DUI suspect jailed after 911 caller reports vehicle that nearly struck barricade

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a 911 caller reported a vehicle that nearly struck a barricade on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The 911 call was received at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and the caller reported the vehicle was “swerving, speeding up and slowing down,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The caller feared the driver was ill, injured or impaired.

A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot at Spa Kingdom in Fruitland Park and the driver was identified as 52-year-old Andrea Carno of Kissimmee. It appeared Carno might be intoxicated and she admitted she had “two drinks.” The New York native indicated she was traveling from Lakeland back to her mother’s home in Kissimmee. A liquor bottle was spotted underneath her purse.

She became belligerent and asked if officers were going to “shoot” her.

Lake Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the scene to determine if Carno was having a diabetic emergency. She was medically cleared by personnel.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not get out of her vehicle. Officers tried to take her into custody, but Carno, who weighs 190 pounds, attempted to “dead weight” herself, the report said.

She refused to provide a breath sample and continued to act in a belligerent manner. She would not cooperate for the booking process and an “electronic conducive weapon” had to be used to persuade her to cooperate.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.