Friday, July 2, 2021
Long-time fence supplier in The Villages hit by short supply of lumber

By Meta Minton

The long-time fence supplier in The Villages has been hit hard by the short supply of lumber due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daves Fencing & Painting Inc. has been building, painting, replacing and mending the familiar fencing in The Villages for many years.

The price of lumber has skyrocketed in the United States as a result of the pandemic. The National Association of Homebuilders has estimated that the rise in lumber prices has added more than $36,000 to the cost of a new single-family home. Therefore, it’s not a surprise that the lumber shortage has been devastating to a small business like Daves Fencing & Painting, where lumber is the mainstay of its stock and trade.

As a consequence of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and the resulting escalating cost of lumber, Daves Fencing & Painting Inc. is currently unable to procure lumber at a fair market value for the extensive workload of the District.

The company’s woes will be on the agendas of several of the community development district boards in the coming week.

The District government has been amenable to working with the company in the past. Daves Fencing & Painting faced a similar predicament in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

