75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...

Guatemalan arrested when group found after hours at local Little League park

By Meta Minton

Geovany Carlos Lopez Chavez
Geovany Carlos Lopez-Chavez

A Guatemalan man was arrested when a group was found after hours at a local Little League park.

An officer had advised a group of people found at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Guava Street Athletic Complex that the facility was closed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer also spotted a black 2008 Honda Accord drive off the paved parking lot onto the grass. The driver was identified by his Guatemalan paperwork as 21-year-old Geovany Carlos Lopez-Chavez. It was determined that Lopez-Chavez does not have a valid driver’s license and was also wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a previous charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A Costco in The Villages would save us from trips out of town

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that having a Costco in or near The Villages would save him, and many other residents, from taking trips out of town to visit the big discounter.

Perfect place for Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers a suggestion for a location for a Trader Joe’s here in The Villages.

People from the north would love to see Costco and Kroger come to the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader offers that people from the north would love to see Costco and Kroger come to the area.

We need a Costco closer to The Villages

A reader from Lady Lake says we need a Costo closer to The Villages. What stores or restaurants do you think we need? Let us know at [email protected]

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos