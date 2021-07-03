Guatemalan arrested when group found after hours at local Little League park

A Guatemalan man was arrested when a group was found after hours at a local Little League park.

An officer had advised a group of people found at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Guava Street Athletic Complex that the facility was closed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer also spotted a black 2008 Honda Accord drive off the paved parking lot onto the grass. The driver was identified by his Guatemalan paperwork as 21-year-old Geovany Carlos Lopez-Chavez. It was determined that Lopez-Chavez does not have a valid driver’s license and was also wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a previous charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.