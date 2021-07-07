Woman who overdosed on drugs arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A woman who overdosed on drugs was arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jessica Nicole Cardiff, 35, of Summerfield, was being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday when a member of the medical staff noticed a plastic bag sticking out of the right cup of the Tampa native’s bra, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. There were actually two plastic bags in her bra, both containing heroin.

She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug equipment. Cardiff, who was arrested earlier this year and in 2019 at a Circle K in The Villages, was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.