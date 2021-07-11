85.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 11, 2021
John C. DeRosa

By Staff Report

John C. DeRosa
John C. DeRosa

John “Johnny” DeRosa, 77, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 1, 2021.

Johnny was born on June 24, 1944 to his parents, Anthony and Josephine (Gallo) DeRosa in New York, NY. After completing high school, he joined the US Army and later received an Honorable Discharge. Johnny was an active individual. He was a golf enthusiast, lover of fishing, shooting, playing cards, and cooking. He was also involved with the Sea Breeze Recreation Department. Johnny was also a loving family man. He was married to the love of his life for 57 years, had a son, and was adored by his grandchildren that called him “Pop” or “Pop Pop”. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Arlene DeRosa; son, Michael DeRosa (Stephanie); and 3 grandchildren, Megan, Michael, and Stephen DeRosa.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and his 6 other siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the MS Society, St. Jude’s, or your local Humane Society in Johnny’s name.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

