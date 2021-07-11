86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 11, 2021
type here...

Massive sinkholes open up near recreation center in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Three massive sinkholes have opened up near a recreation center in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene Sunday morning at the Moyer Recreation Center where the sinkholes have opened up, draining a large retention pond located behind the recreation center, which is located in the Fruitland Park portion of The Villages.

Three large sinkholes have drained a pond near the Moyer Recreation Center.
Three large sinkholes have drained a pond near the Moyer Recreation Center.

The swimming pool at the recreation center has been closed as a precaution. The recreation center remained closed Sunday morning and officials were going to make a decision as to whether the recreation center could reopen later in the day.

A long line of yellow tape has been set up around the pond, warning curious onlookers to stay back.

Members of The Villages Public Safety Department look at a sinkhole Sunday morning at the Moyer Recreation Center
Members of The Villages Public Safety Department look at the sinkholes Sunday morning at the Moyer Recreation Center.

Birds were feasting on dead fish left behind when the water drained out of the pond.

The Moyer Recreation Center opened in 2016 and is named for former Villages Vice President of Development Gary Moyer who has been heralded as the unsung hero of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Headlines

Massive sinkholes open up near recreation center in The Villages

News
Three massive sinkholes have opened up near a recreation center in The Villages.
Read more

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful claims DeSantis has divided Florida

News
Florida's top Democrat paid a visit Saturday to The Villages and did not hold back her feelings about the man she hopes to replace at the Governor's Mansion. Villages-News.com's David Towns scored an exclusive interview with Nikki Fried.
Read more

Villagers for Trump to salute couple fighting to keep their little white cross

News
Villagers for Trump will offer a special salute Monday night for a couple in The Villages fighting to keep their little white cross.
Read more

Woman charged with child cruelty claims bond conditions making life ‘difficult’

Crime
A Lakeside Landings woman arrested last month on two felony counts of cruelty to a child has complained that conditions of her bond are making life too difficult.
Read more

Villager who said he ‘snapped’ during fight allowed to return home to wife

Crime
A Village of DeSoto man who admitted he “snapped” during a fight with his wife of 35 years has been allowed to return home.
Read more

More Headlines

Villager’s oft-arrested adult son booked on fresh drug charges

Crime
A Villager’s oft-arrested adult son has been arrested on fresh drug charges.
Read more

Authors in The Villages will be featured in upcoming BookExpo

News
Authors in The Villages will be featured in upcoming BookExpo. Villages-News.com's John Prince has the details.
Read more

Brinson Perry Dog Park closed through end of July

News
The Brinson Perry Dog Park will be closed for maintenance through the end of July.
Read more

Sumter County deputies nab woman with stolen Ford Mustang

Crime
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a woman with a stolen Ford Mustang.
Read more

Wrong-way bicyclist apprehended by Lady Lake police officer

Crime
A bicyclist was arrested after he was spotted riding into oncoming traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth