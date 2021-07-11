Massive sinkholes open up near recreation center in The Villages

Three massive sinkholes have opened up near a recreation center in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene Sunday morning at the Moyer Recreation Center where the sinkholes have opened up, draining a large retention pond located behind the recreation center, which is located in the Fruitland Park portion of The Villages.

The swimming pool at the recreation center has been closed as a precaution. The recreation center remained closed Sunday morning and officials were going to make a decision as to whether the recreation center could reopen later in the day.

A long line of yellow tape has been set up around the pond, warning curious onlookers to stay back.

Birds were feasting on dead fish left behind when the water drained out of the pond.

The Moyer Recreation Center opened in 2016 and is named for former Villages Vice President of Development Gary Moyer who has been heralded as the unsung hero of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.