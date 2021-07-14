83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...

Keep Olympic games neutral

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Recently, I and several colleagues wrote the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees regarding American athletes taking advantage of the Olympic games to push divisive, anti-American sentiments.

Our letter asks the committees to ensure athletes follow Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. Rule 50 protects the neutrality of the Olympic Games by ensuring competition and ceremonies at the Olympics are free from demonstrations or political propaganda.

American Olympic athletes have the privilege of representing the United States on the international stage.

The Olympic Games are unique as it brings more than 200 countries, together to compete against one another. When athletes use this international stage for political purposes, it diminishes the impartiality and accomplishments of their sport. I hope the Olympic and Paralympic Committee ensures their charter rules and standards are upheld and I look forward to cheering on American athletes as they showcase their skills and respectfully represent the greatest country in the world.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos