Keep Olympic games neutral

Recently, I and several colleagues wrote the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees regarding American athletes taking advantage of the Olympic games to push divisive, anti-American sentiments.

Our letter asks the committees to ensure athletes follow Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. Rule 50 protects the neutrality of the Olympic Games by ensuring competition and ceremonies at the Olympics are free from demonstrations or political propaganda.

American Olympic athletes have the privilege of representing the United States on the international stage.

The Olympic Games are unique as it brings more than 200 countries, together to compete against one another. When athletes use this international stage for political purposes, it diminishes the impartiality and accomplishments of their sport. I hope the Olympic and Paralympic Committee ensures their charter rules and standards are upheld and I look forward to cheering on American athletes as they showcase their skills and respectfully represent the greatest country in the world.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.