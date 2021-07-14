77.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Lady Lake woman arrested after confessing to knifing tires of vehicle

By Meta Minton

Marlana Harvey


A Lady Lake woman was arrested after confessing to knifing the tires of a vehicle.

Marlana Lynn Harvey, 28, who lives in the Cove Apartments, was booked at the Lake County Jail following her arrest this past weekend on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.

Last month, Harvey allegedly knifed the passenger side tires of a black 2011 Kia Sorrento which had been parked at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The owner showed a police officer a cell phone video of Harvey confessing to the crime. The officer recognized Harvey “due to multiple interactions,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Harvey, who works at the Atlantis Car Wash, offered to pay for the damage, the affidavit noted. The damage was estimated at $226.

Harvey is already on probation in connection with the theft of a woman’s purse earlier this year from the Microtel Hotel in Lady Lake.

She was being held without bond due to the probation violation.

