Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of public hearing in The Villages

A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

The home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas was owned by the late David Frank Kabiltz. He purchased it for $170,800 in 2014 with his wife, who preceded him in death.

Community Standards received a complaint April 27 about a dead palm tree, overgrown grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day.

The utilities have been shut off at the property, which is in foreclosure, according to Community Standards. Next of kin has indicated the owner left no will and they are not responsible for the property.

CDD 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller noted other cases of dead owners with homes in foreclosure and in disarray in The Villages. He asked if more could be done for the sake of the neighborhood.

“These cases impact other Villagers,” Moeller said.

The CDD 6 board granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed followed by $250 fines each time the District is forced to cut the grass.

It is hoped the fines will be recovered when the home is eventually sold.