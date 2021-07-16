92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of public hearing in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

The home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas was owned by the late David Frank Kabiltz. He purchased it for $170,800 in 2014 with his wife, who preceded him in death.

This home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday at Savannah Center
This home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday at Savannah Center.

Community Standards received a complaint April 27 about a dead palm tree, overgrown grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day.

The utilities have been shut off at the property, which is in foreclosure, according to Community Standards. Next of kin has indicated the owner left no will and they are not responsible for the property.

This home in the Emmalee Villas was the subject of a public hearing
This home in the Emmalee Villas has overgrown grass and weeds and was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday at Savannah Center.

CDD 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller noted other cases of dead owners with homes in foreclosure and in disarray in The Villages. He asked if more could be done for the sake of the neighborhood.

“These cases impact other Villagers,” Moeller said.

The CDD 6 board granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed followed by $250 fines each time the District is forced to cut the grass.

It is hoped the fines will be recovered when the home is eventually sold.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A must read for all thinking people

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers a book recommendation.

Feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. DeSantis

A frequent letter writer confesses he is feeling selfish when it comes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Don’t accuse me of being a Trump hater

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident objects to the accusation that he is a “Trump hater.”

We need to replace Rep. Brett Hage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues that state Rep. Brett Hage and other local officials must be replaced in the 2022 election.

Juicy tidbits from Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on some “juicy tidbits” recently revealed by former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos