Friday, July 16, 2021
Woman jailed after altercation over medication at CVS in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A woman was arrested after a violent outburst over forgotten medication at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages.

Shunyu Huang, 32, was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of battery Thursday night at the CVS Pharmacy on County Road 466, across from The Villages High School.

Huang, who was born in China and has been living in Asheville, N.C., was upset because an individual she was with forgot his medication in North Carolina, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She became enraged and struck him on the thigh and left shoulder “several times.” She struck another person in the torso, the report said. The exact relationship she has with the two males is not known as it was redacted from the arrest report.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

