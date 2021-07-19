Man escapes woman’s alleged attack during golf cart ride to town square

A man escaped a woman’s alleged attack by talking her into taking a golf cart ride to a town square in The Villages.

Carol Diane Cochran, 76, of the Village of Poinciana, was arrested Friday night on two counts of battery and a felony count of depriving use of 911.

She and the man had been arguing over money that afternoon at their home on Shelburne Lane. During the argument, he attempted to leave, but she grabbed his shirt and prevented him from doing so, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He suffered a bruise in the altercation.

A few hours later, the argument over money reignited. He wanted to leave and talked her into taking a golf cart ride to Lake Sumter Landing. They got into the golf cart, but the Long Island, N.Y. native got “angry” and grabbed his arm. They drove to the intersection of St. Charles Place and Shelburne Lane where he jumped out of the golf cart and tried to call 911. Cochran, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, grabbed his “cellular phone from his hand by force while he was on the phone” with the dispatcher, the arrest report said. He walked to the Allamanda Recreation Center and she followed him there in the golf cart.

He showed the deputies fresh bruises on his arm and bicep.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released on $1,500 bond.

The exact nature of Cochran’s relationship with the man she allegedly attacked was redacted from the arrest report.

However, her husband, 79-year-old Terry Cochran was arrested last year after allegedly hitting her with a bathrobe during an argument. This past June, he inked a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable him to escape prosecution on a charge of battery if he meets certain conditions outlined in the contract. He must complete a batterer’s intervention program, pay $300 court costs, pay a $50 monthly supervision fee and pay a $100 prosecution fee. He had no prior arrests for battery.