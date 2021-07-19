83.8 F
Monday, July 19, 2021
Village of Sanibel woman arrested with methamphetamine tucked in bra

By Meta Minton

Francine Ocello Jackson
A Village of Sanibel woman was arrested with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra.

Francine Ocello Jackson, 56, who lives at 693 Bradford Loop, was driving a gold Buick shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on State Road 44 at U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired last year, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer also found that the Queens, N.Y. native’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. In addition, she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

While she was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, a baggie of methamphetamine was found in her bra.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession, attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the jail on $10,000 bond.

