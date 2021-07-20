86.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Board mulls $111 million purchase of irrigation company from The Villages Operating Co.

By Meta Minton

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board of Directors on Thursday will consider the $111 million purchase of an irrigation company from The Villages Operating Co., which is owned by the Developer.

A consultant for The Villages arrived at a price of $116 million for the sale of the Sumter Water Conservation Authority irrigation systems which presently provide non-potable irrigation to a large portion of The Villages. A consultant for NSCUDD, the water, wastewater and non-potable irrigation water service providers to properties within Community Development Districts 5 through 11, arrived at price of $106 million. The middle ground has been determined to be $111 million and that amount will be discussed by the NSCUDD board at 9 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.

In 2019, the NSCUDD board agreed to pay $98.5 million for the Developer-owned Central Sumter Utility.

“This purchase will allow the local oversight of the irrigation system that compliments the previously purchased CSU utility to the NSCUDD Board. Local oversight allows for local decision making and rate setting instead of the Public Service Commission in Tallahassee,” said Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker.

He described SWCA as the “sister component” of CSU.

