Homeless man arrested after stealing a shave at Publix in The Villages

A homeless man was arrested after stealing a shave at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Michael Ivan Dubberly, 36, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was being monitored on surveillance as he selected a package of razors and headed for the men’s restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was in the restroom for about 15 minutes before he exited the store and headed for the parking lot. A manager went into the restroom and found the discarded package of razors in the trash.

An officer detained Dubberly in the parking lot and he admitted he took the razors. He said he was “homeless and did not have the means to pay for the items and needed to shave,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The Colorado native was arrested on a charge of retail theft. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail for violating his probation on a charge of battery.