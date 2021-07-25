79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...

Villagers’ evicted son finds new residence upon release from jail

By Meta Minton

David Houston

A convicted sex offender who has been evicted from his parents’ home in The Villages has apparently found a new residence.

David Alan Houston, 64, has been released from the Sumter County Detention Center after spending three months there on a charge of driving under the influence. He has lost his driver’s license for a year and has been placed on probation. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

Prior to his release from jail, his parents, who are 88 and 86, had him formally evicted from their home at 2746 Edwards Lane in the Village of Lynnhaven. Houston received legal notice of his parents’ legal action while he was behind bars.

He had been arrested March 29 on a charge of driving under the influence after reportedly swilling vodka and driving their golf cart. It was the third DUI arrest within a 10-year period for the Pontiac, Mich. native.

Houston is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1990 in Michigan of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

He now has a registered address at the Bushnell Trailer Court on Wall Street in Bushnell, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement which tracks sex offenders.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Oh no, Joe!

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden can’t even field a softball question.

In the end it should be a personal choice

A Village of Pine Hills resident makes the case that choices about masking, traveling and social distancing should be left up to the individual. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s sad enough we lost Katie Belle’s

A Village of Santiago resident says it’s sad enough that Katie Belle’s is gone. Read her thoughts about apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square in her Letter to the Editor.

Masks should be worn when it makes sense

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that masks should be worn when it makes sense.

Letter writer should reconsider attack on former President Trump over Cuba

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a previous letter writer to reconsider his attack on former President Trump over Cuba.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos