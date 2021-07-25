Villagers’ evicted son finds new residence upon release from jail

A convicted sex offender who has been evicted from his parents’ home in The Villages has apparently found a new residence.

David Alan Houston, 64, has been released from the Sumter County Detention Center after spending three months there on a charge of driving under the influence. He has lost his driver’s license for a year and has been placed on probation. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

Prior to his release from jail, his parents, who are 88 and 86, had him formally evicted from their home at 2746 Edwards Lane in the Village of Lynnhaven. Houston received legal notice of his parents’ legal action while he was behind bars.

He had been arrested March 29 on a charge of driving under the influence after reportedly swilling vodka and driving their golf cart. It was the third DUI arrest within a 10-year period for the Pontiac, Mich. native.

Houston is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1990 in Michigan of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

He now has a registered address at the Bushnell Trailer Court on Wall Street in Bushnell, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement which tracks sex offenders.