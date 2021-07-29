Landscaper who wanted beer arrested at pricey home in The Villages

A landscaper who said he wanted beer was arrested after tripping an alarm at a pricey home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday afternoon to the $645,000 home in the Village of Lake Deaton.

Deputies found a landscaper, 30-year-old Henry Ramos Vargas of Ocala, who claimed he had “bumped into the window of the residence causing the alarm to go off,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

However, deputies found screen on the back porch was cut and entry was made into the back patio. There were fresh grass clippings on the floor.

The home’s owner was out of town, but a friend told deputies she had recently checked the house and all doors and windows were properly secured.

Vargas, who was carrying a pocket knife, later admitted he had entered the home. He said he wanted beer, “Because the people around here usually have beer in their refrigerator,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief with property damage. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.