78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 29, 2021
type here...

Landscaper who wanted beer arrested at pricey home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Henry Ramos Vargas
Henry Ramos Vargas

A landscaper who said he wanted beer was arrested after tripping an alarm at a pricey home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday afternoon to the $645,000 home in the Village of Lake Deaton.

Deputies found a landscaper, 30-year-old Henry Ramos Vargas of Ocala, who claimed he had “bumped into the window of the residence causing the alarm to go off,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

However, deputies found screen on the back porch was cut and entry was made into the back patio. There were fresh grass clippings on the floor.

The home’s owner was out of town, but a friend told deputies she had recently checked the house and all doors and windows were properly secured.

Vargas, who was carrying a pocket knife, later admitted he had entered the home. He said he wanted beer, “Because the people around here usually have beer in their refrigerator,” the report said.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief with property damage. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Those responsible for Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends those responsible for the Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price.

Don’t blame Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues you can’t blame Gov. DeSantis for COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Save our Villages Public Safety Department

A Village of Pine Hills couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging residents to get involved to save The Villages Public Safety Department.

We are inconveniencing the responsible people for the convenience of the irresponsible people

A Village of St. Charles resident wonders why we are inconveniencing the responsible people for the convenience of the irresponsible people when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

They could have left the Hacienda Hills pool for us

A Village of De La Vista North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why the Developer couldn’t have left the Hacienda Hills swimming pool for residents to enjoy, since there is no action on the planned apartment complex.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos