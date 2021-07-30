88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...

Son arrested after brawl with his mother over cell phone

By Meta Minton

Noah Muse
Noah Muse

A 23-year-old man was arrested after a brawl with his mother over a cell phone.

Noah Andrew Muse, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake with his mother, got into an argument with her at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and began “chest bumping” her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Muse, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, “slammed” her to the floor of the apartment. When she threatened to call 911, he took away her phone before “smacking her in the face,” the arrest report said. He left the apartment with the phone.

An officer called the Pennsylvania native and persuaded him to come to the Lady Lake Police Department. During an interview, Muse admitted he took the phone, but denied any physical violence had occurred. He claimed his mother’s phone was on his contract.

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Muse had been arrested in 2016 after a fight with his stepfather.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unfair treatment of The Italian Paisans Club in The Villages

The head of The Italian Paisans Club, in a Letter to the Editor, makes some strong charges about alleged bias his club is facing.

Merging of The Villages Fire Rescue with Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a member of The Villages Fire Rescue explains that Sumter County is talking about merging the fire departments when the real issue is problems with the ambulance service.

Those responsible for Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends those responsible for the Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price.

Don’t blame Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues you can’t blame Gov. DeSantis for COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos