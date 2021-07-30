Son arrested after brawl with his mother over cell phone

A 23-year-old man was arrested after a brawl with his mother over a cell phone.

Noah Andrew Muse, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake with his mother, got into an argument with her at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and began “chest bumping” her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Muse, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, “slammed” her to the floor of the apartment. When she threatened to call 911, he took away her phone before “smacking her in the face,” the arrest report said. He left the apartment with the phone.

An officer called the Pennsylvania native and persuaded him to come to the Lady Lake Police Department. During an interview, Muse admitted he took the phone, but denied any physical violence had occurred. He claimed his mother’s phone was on his contract.

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Muse had been arrested in 2016 after a fight with his stepfather.