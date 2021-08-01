One fact is conveniently omitted about Jan. 6

To the Editor:

Reading the Letter to the Editor about how the officers suffered on Jan. 6 and how those responsible should pay, I cannot help but be amazed that no mention is made of the innocent veteran who was shot with no warning. This is who “suffered.”

The abuse taken by police officers everyday far surpasses what these highly paid capital police officers “suffered.”

Police and civilians have been openly tormented and in some cases murdered by BLM and Antifa and it seems that is OK and no investigation is warranted.

Businesses have been burned and looted. Innocent people have been pulled from their vehicles and beaten by BLM and Antifa and if they don’t stop when their vehicles are under attack, they are arrested. What person with any common sense at all can think that the Capitol police who murdered an innocent veteran should have our pity and sympathy?

Penny Windsor

Village of Belvedere