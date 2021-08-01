86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...

Villager named Rotarian of The Year for holding club together during COVID-19

By Staff Report

A Villager has been named Rotarian of The Year for holding her club together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gay Davidson has been honored as the Rotarian Of The Year 2020-2021 by The Villages Evening Rotary Club for keeping the club together with devotion to her job, enthusiasm, humor, drive and sheer personality.

Gay Davidson received the award from Club Administrator Dusty Rhodes
Gay Davidson received the award from Club Administrator Dusty Rhodes.

In a time when clubs in The Villages found it hard to survive, Davidson entertained the club with humor during each of the 52 meetings she hosted on Zoom. She used costumes, themes and interactive ideas and the members didn’t want to miss a meeting – or the fun.

“Oh my word, she had us dress up for each holiday. We never knew what she would do next,” said Rotarian Jim Bodenner.

The first meeting she opened with a video of her in a gown at Savannah Center introducing the year’s Rotary theme, “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” She even put a wrap on the rear window of her car to call attention to the Evening Rotary club. The club gained members and raised thousands of dollars for food projects. 

Food insufficiency became a club focus after Davidson visited area food pantries and saw first-hand how needs had surged during the pandemic.

“I was pleased to present Gay with this award. She is a true leader and outstanding Rotarian.  She is truly our Rotarian Of The Year 2020-2021,” said Dusty Rhodes, club administrator.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

One fact is conveniently omitted about Jan. 6

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a previous letter writer’s assertion that the “responsible” persons should pay for the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

The Paisans Club not the only club facing a seating reduction

The leader of a club contends The Italian Paisans Club is not the only group facing a seating reduction in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lost golf cart keys

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is missing a set of keys and is looking for some help.

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos