Trump hater should seek counseling

To the Editor:

The letter submitted by Mr. Art Caviliere whereby he slanders our past President Trump is as hilarious as it is inaccurate.

He compares President Trump to a man responsible for six million Jewish deaths. Perhaps Mr Caviliere could point to even one death ascribed to President Trump.

1: He says Trump “ destroyed the public’s faith in the media.” No Mr Caviliere the media destroyed the public’s faith in the media by publishing lie after lie about Trump starting with him being an arm of Russia.

2: Caviliere then says Trump “undermined current democratic institutions “ but doesn’t name them. He didn’t name them because it didn’t happen.

3: Caviliere then goes on to make the ridiculous assertion that Trump “ encouraged paramilitary organizations to suppress dissent and the vote “ but doesn’t identify the organization nor their activity because it never happened. Another of his ridiculous assertions.

4: he then tortured logic by making an assertion that since Trump believes in America first that it’s very much like Hitler’s Das Hinterland! How silly.

5: He then believes that Trump “ blamed minorities for all of America’s problems.” That is a documented falsehood of the highest order.

6: the remaining assertions are not worthy of addressing!

Mr. Caviliere is another example of a person suffering From Trump Derangement Syndrome or TDS!

I suggest he seek counseling because hate can ruin one’s life!

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square