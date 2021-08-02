79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 2, 2021
type here...

Trump hater should seek counseling

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The letter submitted by Mr. Art Caviliere whereby he slanders our past President Trump is as hilarious as it is inaccurate.
He compares President Trump to a man responsible for six million Jewish deaths. Perhaps Mr Caviliere could point to even one death ascribed to President Trump.
1: He says Trump “ destroyed the public’s faith in the media.” No Mr Caviliere the media destroyed the public’s faith in the media by publishing lie after lie about Trump starting with him being an arm of Russia.
2: Caviliere then says Trump “undermined current democratic institutions “ but doesn’t name them. He didn’t name them because it didn’t happen.
3: Caviliere then goes on to make the ridiculous assertion that Trump “ encouraged paramilitary organizations to suppress dissent and the vote “ but doesn’t identify the organization nor their activity because it never happened. Another of his ridiculous assertions.
4: he then tortured logic by making an assertion that since Trump believes in America first that it’s very much like Hitler’s Das Hinterland! How silly.
5: He then believes that Trump “ blamed minorities for all of America’s problems.” That is a documented falsehood of the highest order.
6: the remaining assertions are not worthy of addressing!
Mr. Caviliere is another example of a person suffering From Trump Derangement Syndrome or TDS!
I suggest he seek counseling because hate can ruin one’s life!

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump hater should seek counseling

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous letter writer’s comments on President Trump - and suggests he seek counseling.

Residents need to speak out on future of The Villages Public Safety Department

A Creekside Landing resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents of The Villages need to get involved in the discussion of the future of ambulance service - and The Villages Public Safety Department - this week.

Event will celebrate the 101st anniversary of women’s suffrage

The League of Women Voters is inviting area residents to join in a celebration of the 101st anniversary of women’s suffrage.

One fact is conveniently omitted about Jan. 6

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a previous letter writer’s assertion that the “responsible” persons should pay for the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

The Paisans Club not the only club facing a seating reduction

The leader of a club contends The Italian Paisans Club is not the only group facing a seating reduction in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos