Walmart shoplifting suspect allegedly switched labels on Legos and whiskey glasses

A shoplifting suspect was arrested after allegedly switching labels on Legos and whiskey glasses at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Amber Hernandez, 21, of Oxford, was driving a gray Chrysler four-door when she was pulled over Friday morning on County Road 466 after a Walmart associate called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez went through the self-checkout lane and paid 24 cents for a Lego set valued at $29.97. She also paid 24 cents for a set of whiskey glassed priced at $7.84. She left the store with the merchandise, got into her car and drove away. A loss prevention officer had attempted to detain the California native.

During the traffic stop, Hernandez was also found to be in possession of clothing taken from Walmart.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2018, Hernandez was still a teenager when she was arrested after a traffic crash. She was found to be in possession of merlot wine and marijuana.