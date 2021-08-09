Forming PWAC II could be expensive for residents south of State Road 44

Forming Project Wide Advisory Committee II could be an expensive proposition for residents living south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Members of the original Project Wide Advisory Committee, which currently includes representation from Community Development Districts 5 through 12 south of County Road 466, got their first look Monday morning at the estimated costs of breaking off the CDDs south of State Road 44.

For CDDs 5 through 11, it would be an annual savings of 12 percent.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley, who also serves as chairman of the CDD 10 Board of Supervisors, noted it would represent a savings of $242,363 in his district.

“When I saw these numbers I was in shock,” Wiley said.

He pointed out that the savings that would be realized in his district could offset an 8 percent increase his board approved earlier this year.

“This is pretty compelling for my district. We were already on board, but this puts us over the top,” said PWAC member Don Brozick, who represents CDD 11 in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

However, a chart provided by Budget Director Barbara Kays showed that breaking off PWAC II would necessitate a 41 percent increase in costs for CDDs 12 and 13. You can see the chart at this link: PW_Fund_-__FY21-22_Estimated_Split_Allocation_August__2021_PWAC_Mtg.

It would means hundreds of dollars more that will be paid by each homeowner south of State Road 44. However, as the number of homes increases, the amount paid would likely decline.

“If I was in District 12, I wouldn’t be in favor of this until there are more rooftops down there,” PWAC member Gerald Ferlisi said.

In fact, it was CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello who suggested forming PWAC II, which would cost his district an extra $688,048 in the first year.

The CDD 12 and CDD 13 boards will meet later this week and have an opportunity to discuss the topic.