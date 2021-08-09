New York pair arrested after U-Haul runs out of gas at busy intersection in The Villages

A man and a woman from New York were arrested after their U-Haul ran out of gas at a busy intersection in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:21 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 to investigate a report of a U-Haul blocking traffic.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old Anita Templar of Belmont, N.Y. sitting on the bumper and 33-year-old Shawn Allen Matthews, also of Belmont, N.Y., sitting in the driver’s seat of the U-Haul. The U-Haul had Arizona license plates and they claimed they were moving from New York to Florida when they ran out of gas, according to the arrest report.

They gave deputies permission to search the vehicle and deputies found syringes, methamphetamine, marijuana and THC oil. Both were arrested on drug possession charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $6,000 for each of them.