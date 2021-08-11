76.6 F
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Deceased couple leaves behind decaying home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A deceased couple has left behind a decaying home in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home at 909 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

909 Orchid St.

Homeowner Mary Agnes Heaton was 95 when she passed away in 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice. Her husband, Stanley B. Heaton Jr. had preceded her in death.

The manufactured home they purchased in 1987 is in foreclosure. The utilities have been turned off.

A complaint about mold growing on the home was lodged June 7 and verified the following day by Community Standards.

The VCCDD board voted to provide five days for the home to be brought back into compliance. If it isn’t brought back into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by daily fines of $50.

