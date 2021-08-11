93.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Villager wins extra time to bring home into compliance after wife’s death

By Meta Minton

A Villager has won extra time to bring his home back into compliance after it fell into neglect while he cared for his ailing wife.

The home at 1407 Plantation Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about mold and overgrown shrubbery at the home was received June 6 by Community Standards. The complaint was verified the following day.

Mold is a problem at the home at 1407 Plantation Drive.

This house at 1407 Plantation Drive is in violation of deed compliance.

The homeowner, Robert Wilcox, testified before the board.

“It did go beyond the standard,” said Wilcox, who said prior to losing his wife last year, he had been her primary caregiver.

The board had considered giving Wilcox five days to bring the property back into compliance. However, upon hearing his testimony, opted to give him 10 days.

If he fails to do so, he could face a series of fines.

