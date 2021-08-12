84.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Previous scolding of CDD 7 board comes back to bite candidate for supervisor’s seat

By Meta Minton

Gilbert Windsor
A previous scolding of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors came back to bite a candidate hoping to be appointed to a vacant supervisor’s seat.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita had hoped to be appointed Thursday meeting to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin.

However, the board deadlocked 2-2 on inviting him to join them at the supervisors’ table. Windsor was the lone candidate to be considered after another candidate withdrew her application.

Windsor had previously been passed over for appointment to the board. The former Maryland Democratic official came back to the board a month later and scolded him for not selecting him.

Some supervisors weren’t ready to forgive and forget.

“You have a history of speaking out against this board when not appointed,” said Supervisor Steve Lapp.

Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti conceded that some members felt “disrespected” when Windsor made a special trip to the podium to publicly admonish them for not choosing him.

Vicenti also acknowledged that Windsor had privately apologized to him. Vicenti said he wished Windsor had extended his apology to the entire board.

The board voted twice on Thursday on accepting Windsor as a board member. Two times the vote came back 2-2.

The board will once again advertise looking for a fifth member to round out the five-member board.

