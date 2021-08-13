Anonymous tip leads to arrest of son who allegedly punched his father

A 34-year-old Wildwood man was jailed without bond after allegedly punching his father.

Barry Earl Wilbanks fled the scene of the domestic dispute Wednesday night in which he allegedly punched his father in the face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’ Office.

The sheriff’s dispatch center received an anonymous tip at about 1 a.m. Thursday that Wilbanks had returned to the location. He was taken into custody on a charge of battery.

Wilbanks had been arrested in 2018 in another family dispute. He served time in prison after that arrest and was released Dec. 31, 2019.