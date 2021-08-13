89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, August 13, 2021
Another false statement in The Villages Daily Sun

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In Wednesday’s Daily Sun, the last paragraph on page A10 reads, “The commission unanimously approved setting the annual fire assessment at the current rate of $124 per home or business. In April, Estep, Miller and Search backed a proposal to raise the fire tax cap by 290%, an increase that was shouted down by public outcry.”
The first sentence is accurate however, the second sentence is totally false. A BOCC meeting was held on April 13 to discuss the possibility of raising the current $125 maximum rate to $360. Several county residents suggested that any increase in the maximum rate should include a limit on how much the rate could be increased annually. Commissioners Estep and Search agreed with those residents. Commissioner Miller stated that he did not feel that the cap should be raised. After all the Commissioners spoke, there was a motion to NOT increase the cap. That motion carried unanimously 5 – 0. How can anyone say that the three new Commissioners “ backed a proposal to raise the fire tax cap by 290%”?
For our local paper to print something that is totally false is shameful and should be retracted. All you have to do is go to the County web page and check the minutes for that April 13 meeting.

Jay Kaplan
Village of Sabal Chase

 

