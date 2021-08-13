89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, August 13, 2021
Convicted stalker resumes torment of ex-girlfriend after his release from jail

By Meta Minton

Steven Wayne Yoakum

A convicted stalker resumed the torment of his ex-girlfriend after his release earlier this year from jail.

Steven Wayne Yoakum, 51, of Wildwood, landed back behind bars Wednesday night after his arrest on a fresh charge of stalking.

He had been released from the Sumter County Detention Center in March after serving more than six months behind bars after violating his probation of stalking involving the same woman.

After his release from jail on March 18 and began contacting his ex-girlfriend again on April 4, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She asked him to stop.

Yoakum obtained an email address for the woman and sent her emails this past Sunday and Monday, the report said. Apparently, the woman had enough and contacted law enforcement.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

