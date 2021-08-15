CDD 7’s demand for an apology in order to become a member of the board

To the Editor:

Community Development District boards are in their position(s) of power to serve the people and not their individual egos.

As a reminder, apparently, no one ever “disrespected,” “scolded,” “spoke against”, or “criticized” Hitler, Putin or Saddam Hussein, to name a few, and lived to tell about it. There is no such thing as “free speech so long as you do not disagree with us” or

“you can only serve on this Board if you don’t have any complaints about us” or “if you offend us (perhaps unknowingly or unintentionally or otherwise), you must apologize or we will vote against you.”

Carol Anderson

Village of Sunset Ridge