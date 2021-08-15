85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 15, 2021
type here...

Couple in The Villages fined $150 over yard ornament

By Meta Minton

A couple in The Villages has been fined $150 over a yard ornament.

Joseph and Rosalie Tiriro, who live at 631 Bradford Loop in the Village of Sanibel, were ordered to remove the yard ornament last month by the by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

This photo of the lawn ornaments at 631 Bradford Loop was submitted as evidence during a public hearing Thursday afternoon at Savannah Center
This photo of the lawn ornaments at 631 Bradford Loop was submitted as evidence during a public hearing in July at Savannah Center.

Community Standards indicated that the couple had claimed to have removed the lawn ornament, but a check revealed it was still in place.  At one point, Rosalie Tiriro complained that the lawn ornament was “too heavy” to move.

The couple purchased the home in March for $405,000. The couple barely had time to settle into their new home before Community Standards received a complaint April 19 about lawn ornaments on the property.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Joe Biden has made a real mess

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Joe Biden has made a real mess.

Standing up for Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

CDD 7’s demand for an apology in order to become a member of the board

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Ridge resident reacts to Community Development District 7’s recent decision to pass on an applicant hoping to join the board of supervisors.

Rating Donald Trump as America’s president

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, ponders how history will rank Donald Trump’s presidency.

Could we see a day when spreading COVID-19 is a crime?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if a day will come when spreading COVID-19 will be considered a crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos