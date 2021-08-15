Couple in The Villages fined $150 over yard ornament

A couple in The Villages has been fined $150 over a yard ornament.

Joseph and Rosalie Tiriro, who live at 631 Bradford Loop in the Village of Sanibel, were ordered to remove the yard ornament last month by the by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

Community Standards indicated that the couple had claimed to have removed the lawn ornament, but a check revealed it was still in place. At one point, Rosalie Tiriro complained that the lawn ornament was “too heavy” to move.

The couple purchased the home in March for $405,000. The couple barely had time to settle into their new home before Community Standards received a complaint April 19 about lawn ornaments on the property.