Monday, August 16, 2021
Two women arrested in Wildwood after officer spots item thrown out car window

By Meta Minton

Alicia Jean Gordon

Katie Veley

Two women were arrested in Wildwood after a police officer spotted an item being thrown out of the window of their car.

Katie Veley, 21, of Zephyrhills, was driving a red car with Georgia license plates at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 301 and Cleveland Avenue when apolice officer saw an item being thrown out of the window, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Veley and her passenger, 22-year-old Alicia Jean Gordon of Wildwood, were both “extremely nervous,” during a subsequent traffic stop.

Both women were found to be in possession of marijuana.

Veley was also driving on a suspended license.

Both women were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

