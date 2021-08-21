John A. Mazzallo, 84, The Villages, Florida passed away on August 18, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

John was born on November 11, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to his parents Rosario Mazzallo and Rosalie (Spataro) Mazzallo. He was a retired Executive Assistant from J.P. Morgan Chase with over 15 years of service. John had moved twenty years ago to The Villages, Florida from Brooklyn, New York. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army. He enjoyed travelling, listening to music, playing golf and going fishing. John loved to socialize with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving daughter: Janice Mazzallo of South Hadley, MA; his long-term companion: Mary DiTerlizzi of The Villages, FL; two granddaughters: Ava Hicks-Mazzallo and Julia Hicks-Mazzallo. John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Joanne Mazzallo, a beloved daughter, Rosalie Mazzallo and a brother, Anthony Mazzallo. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8:30AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in John’s loving memory.