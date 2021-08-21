94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 21, 2021
type here...

John A. Mazzallo

By Staff Report

John A. Mazzallo
John A. Mazzallo

John A. Mazzallo, 84, The Villages, Florida passed away on August 18, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

John was born on November 11, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to his parents Rosario Mazzallo and Rosalie (Spataro) Mazzallo. He was a retired Executive Assistant from J.P. Morgan Chase with over 15 years of service. John had moved twenty years ago to The Villages, Florida from Brooklyn, New York. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army. He enjoyed travelling, listening to music, playing golf and going fishing. John loved to socialize with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving daughter: Janice Mazzallo of South Hadley, MA; his long-term companion: Mary DiTerlizzi of The Villages, FL; two granddaughters: Ava Hicks-Mazzallo and Julia Hicks-Mazzallo. John was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Joanne Mazzallo, a beloved daughter, Rosalie Mazzallo and a brother, Anthony Mazzallo. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8:30AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in John’s loving memory.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Local resident who fled Communist Cuba in 1962 has a warning

A local resident who fled Communist Cuba in 1962 has a warning for his fellow Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a friendly gesture from the Developer. He’s got a suggestion as to where to start.

Let us end war and seek nonviolent resolution to conflict

Representatives of Veterans For Peace-Chapter 136 The Villages write that we must pay tribute to those who died as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, but we also must strive to end all wars.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos