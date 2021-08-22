Woman gets break in court after DUI arrest after leaving Gator’s Dockside

A woman got a break in court after a drunk driving arrest after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood in The Villages.

Kira Lynn Kaminski, 25, of Lady Lake, was arrested March 6 after her green 2005 Nissan passenger car got stuck on the railroad tracks at Kilgore Street and Mill Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Kaminski said she drank one double shot of vodka and cranberry at 5 p.m. that night at Gator’s Dockside. She also said she takes prescription Zoloft at bedtime. She failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .164 and .159 blood alcohol content.

Last week in Sumter County Court, she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.