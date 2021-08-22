86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 22, 2021
type here...

Woman gets break in court after DUI arrest after leaving Gator’s Dockside

By Meta Minton

Kira Kaminski

A woman got a break in court after a drunk driving arrest after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood in The Villages.

Kira Lynn Kaminski, 25, of Lady Lake, was arrested March 6 after her green 2005 Nissan passenger car got stuck on the railroad tracks at Kilgore Street and Mill Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Kaminski said she drank one double shot of vodka and cranberry at 5 p.m. that night at Gator’s Dockside. She also said she takes prescription Zoloft at bedtime. She failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .164 and .159 blood alcohol content.

Last week in Sumter County Court, she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Squares in The Villages invaded by apartment dwellers

A Village of Dunedin resident offers a suggestion for preserving the town square entertainment for residents of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Americans must demand better treatment for veterans

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Americans must demand better treatment for veterans.

Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident makes the case that Villagers should lay off the politics and try to enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos