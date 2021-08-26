DUI suspect arrested after leaving friend’s birthday party

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly leaving a friend’s birthday party.

Patrick McKenzie Batterbee, 24, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Ford pickup at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 25 when his vehicle’s “erratic driving pattern” attracted the attention of a Fruitland Park police officer. The officer feared the driver could be “ill, injured or impaired,” according to an arrest report.

When the officer approached the truck during a traffic stop, the “distinct odor of alcoholic beverage” was detected. Batterbee denied he had been drinking. A check revealed Batterbee has a “business purposes only” driver’s license due to a previous arrest for driving under the influence.

A passenger in the vehicle said that he and Batterbee had been drinking alcoholic beverages together to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

A small bag containing cocaine was found in Batterbee’s pocket. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Batterbee was arrested on charges of driving under influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, possession of cocaine and violation of a court-restricted driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000.