81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after leaving friend’s birthday party

By Meta Minton

Patrick McKenzie Batterbee
Patrick McKenzie Batterbee

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after reportedly leaving a friend’s birthday party.

Patrick McKenzie Batterbee, 24, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Ford pickup at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 25 when his vehicle’s “erratic driving pattern” attracted the attention of a Fruitland Park police officer. The officer feared the driver could be “ill, injured or impaired,” according to an arrest report.

When the officer approached the truck during a traffic stop, the “distinct odor of alcoholic beverage” was detected. Batterbee denied he had been drinking. A check revealed Batterbee has a “business purposes only” driver’s license due to a previous arrest for driving under the influence.

A passenger in the vehicle said that he and Batterbee had been drinking alcoholic beverages together to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

A small bag containing cocaine was found in Batterbee’s pocket. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Batterbee was arrested on charges of driving under influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, possession of cocaine and violation of a court-restricted driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The situation at the southern border

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into what is happening at the southern border.

DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals

The head of the Florida Democratic Party contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to set aside his desire to cater to the anti-vaccination radicals in the Republican Party base.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos