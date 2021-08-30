John M. Staun Jr.

John M. “Jack” Staun, Jr. passed away on August 14, 2021 under the care of Cornerstone Hospice, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer. He and his wife Mari Arbogast Staun (married 52 years) retired to The Villages, Florida in 2005 from Cincinnati, Ohio where they raised two sons Mark Scot (Cincinnati) and Jeremy Michael (Des Moines, Iowa) with his wife Kim Hale. Jack was a proud grandfather of 5: Abby (17) Ashley (15) Kyle (14) Kayla (11) and Karter (10).

Jack loved life in The Villages where he made wonderful friendships while playing pickleball, softball, volleyball and golf.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Jack served in Vietnam in 1970. He was predeceased by his parents Mary Jean Borchard Staun and Jack Staun, Sr. and sister Cheri Hitt. He is survived by four sisters Janet Shute, Kathy Heekin, Maureen Heggemier and Mary Jean Macaulay.

Jack’s remains will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl. on October 4, 2021 at 11 am, followed by a celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl. are appreciated.