Responding to letter from Bruno Falvo about Sumter County meeting

To the Editor:

I am responding to the letter written by Mr. Bruno Falvo, on Aug. 25 commenting about the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners meeting on August 15. I also attended that meeting and “heard every word” Commissioner Miller said.

At the beginning of the meetings commissioners sometimes make comments. Commissioner Miller told a heart-wrenching story explaining about a sick abandoned dog who had been neglected for many hours after a gentleman contacted Sumter County Animal Services to come and help it. The situation with the “Pond Dog” lit up social media over the previous weekend. There were many offers to pay for the vet bills for the dog and to foster her. Ultimately, the dog was euthanized. There were several people in the audience who attended the meeting and were concerned about this. Commissioner Miller is an advocate for improving things at the Sumter County Animal Shelter. He is not alone. There are hundreds of residents in the Villages and SUMTER COUNTY who are asking for improvements in our animal shelter, which is lacking compared to that of some of our neighboring counties.

I am insulted that Mr. Falvo accused Commissioner Miller of hijacking the meeting for “his wife’s cause”. It is NOT just her cause. It is the continued and passionate cause of many residents of the Villages and Sumter County. I have attended several meetings and spoken about it. I felt that Commissioner Miller was expressing his feelings about a county entity that needs improvement. He was also giving an explanation of the situation that many people planned to speak about. There were MANY fire fighters and supporters in the audience who did not know about the situation and deserved an explanation of what other people were going to speak about during the meeting. I heard Commissioner Miller continue to speak. He spoke to the firefighters. He told them that he was participating in ride-alongs. He personally asked them to contact him about a time that was convenient for him to take a ride along with them. He told them the days that he was available the next week. (This should be included in the minutes of the meeting.)

When the meeting was open for the public to speak, the “handful of animal activists” politely held back to let the representatives of the fire department speak first. Two gentlemen spoke. After a pause the “animal activists” took their turns at speaking. At this point Mr. Falvo “walked out in disgust during the public forum.” Thus, he missed “hearing” some of the words.

A retired firefighter from NY (who sat directly behind me) spoke eloquently and passionately about the Family of Firefighters and their Pride in their service. A nurse came up and advised the Commissioners to seriously consider the response times when making their decision. She spoke from experience and I agree with her. Everyone who spoke in the public forum was respectful and respectfully listened to by the board. Mr. Falvo would have been welcome to speak also. The “handful of animal activists” shared one message asking that members of the board set up a committee to work together with animal experts and volunteers for the improvement of Animal Services and their employees.

We were not wearing shirts but I KNOW there was more than a “handful of animal activists” at that meeting. I always stay until the end of the meeting. I heard every word.

I am going to send this to The Villages Daily Sun and watch to see if they publish it.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this letter.

Nancy Chretien

Village of Ashland