Officials to discuss ‘double standard’ of signage put up by The Villages

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will discuss the appropriateness of signage put up by The Villages to advertise open houses.

PWAC member Steve Lapp, a Community Development District 7 supervisor, raised the issue at Monday’s PWAC meeting.

The flags are put up by Properties of The Villages representatives to draw attention to open houses. But technically, the signage flouts the rules prohibiting signage throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The late Nick Jones argued the point as far back as 2014 in a Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors’ meeting. He went so far as to describe The Villages’ signs as “illegal.”

Lapp questioned why The Villages’ pennants go unchallenged when homeowners can’t use similar signage to advertise yard sales or other activities.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley agreed with Lapp’s point. Wiley agreed the enforcement is a “double standard.”

The chairman agreed that this should be a discussion topic at a future PWAC meeting.