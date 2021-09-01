$197,700 being spent on repairs at golf course where damaged pipe discovered

A crew is at work on $197,700 in repairs at a golf course in The Villages where a damaged pipe has been discovered.

The Department of Property Management was notified in May that Pimlico Executive Golf Course had a “constant issue” of a depression forming in the same two locations.

“After testing, we determined that the 60-inch metal stormwater pipe located below was causing the recurring depression,” Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said in a memo to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is funding the bulk of the repair work.

The pipe runs near the Pimlico Recreation Center, under the golf course, and discharges into a basin. Divers were sent into the pond for an inspection.

“The divers found multiple pipe joints that had separation and misalignment, sand/gravel/organics through the pipes up to 2 feet high, and damages at three places that may have occurred during installation,” Brown said.

The old pipe is being replaced with high-density polyethylene pipe which has a 100-year lifespan.

After the new pipe is put in place, there will be about $15,000 in landscaping and golf cart path repairs. Sumter County will contribute $12,934 to the overall project, with PWAC picking up $184,765 for the lion’s share of the repairs.

The Pimlico golf course has been closed since Aug. 23.