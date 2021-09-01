73.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...

City Fire and customers stepping up to lend hand after 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

By Staff Report

The City Fire restaurants in The Villages and their customers are stepping up to lend a hand after 13 service members were killed in Afghanistan.

“It’s such a heartbreaking time. We felt like we needed to do something,” said City Fire owner Gina Buell.

When she learned about Operation Recovery, she knew she’d found an answer. Operation Recovery, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is supporting veteran-owned businesses that are seeking to repatriate American citizens and Afghan allies. Donations will directly influence operations for the movement of at-risk individuals out of Afghanistan.

City Fire customers are supporting Operation Receovery
City Fire customers are supporting Operation Recovery.

Those who donate at least $13 to Operation Recovery will receive a complimentary cocktail or draft beer at the City Fire locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square.

“All donations go directly to Operation Recovery,” Buell said.

You can learn more at the Operation Recovery website.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rebuttal to ‘Crucial opportunity for climate action’

A Villager offers a rebuttal to an Opinion piece on climate change.

Sumter County administration failed to notice ambulance deficiencies

In an open letter to the Sumter County Commission, a Village of Buttonwood man argues that the Sumter County administration failed to notice ambulance deficiencies.

America could descend into authoritarianism

A reader from Jupiter Beach warns that hard-right authoritarianism represented by a Republican Party controlled by Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter wrongly blames Biden for ‘debacle’ in Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident rebuts an assertion put forth by a previous letter writer blaming President Biden for the “debacle” in Afghanistan.

Villages-News.com reports too much crime

A Summerfield resident echoes the sentiments of a previous letter writer who complained about crime reporting in Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos