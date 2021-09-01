City Fire and customers stepping up to lend hand after 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

The City Fire restaurants in The Villages and their customers are stepping up to lend a hand after 13 service members were killed in Afghanistan.

“It’s such a heartbreaking time. We felt like we needed to do something,” said City Fire owner Gina Buell.

When she learned about Operation Recovery, she knew she’d found an answer. Operation Recovery, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is supporting veteran-owned businesses that are seeking to repatriate American citizens and Afghan allies. Donations will directly influence operations for the movement of at-risk individuals out of Afghanistan.

Those who donate at least $13 to Operation Recovery will receive a complimentary cocktail or draft beer at the City Fire locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square.

“All donations go directly to Operation Recovery,” Buell said.

You can learn more at the Operation Recovery website.