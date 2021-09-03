Lady Lake man and girlfriend get into battle on ride home from food pantry

A Lady Lake man was arrested after he and his girlfriend got into a battle on their way home from a local food pantry.

Jed Allen Appleton, 34, and his girlfriend were heading to their home on Skyline Drive on Wednesday afternoon when they began arguing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman, who has been in a relationship with Appleton for about a year, said he threatened to kill her before choking her and slamming her to the ground. She tried to “fight him off” but he struck her in the left temple. Lake EMS was called to the scene for the treatment of her injuries.

Appleton defended his actions claiming he had simply “restrained” her, the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. He was booked on $5,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Appleton was arrested earlier this year after a traffic stop. He had been arrested last year in Lady Lake after reportedly using a stiletto-style knife to stab a man, who was airlifted from the scene.