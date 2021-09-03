88.5 F
Friday, September 3, 2021
Polls support work of Biden Administration

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The news on U.S. jobless claims having reached a pandemic-era low last week is further proof that President Biden’s and the Democratic Party’s sound, pro-growth policies are working for our country. The economy is recovering, job growth across the nation is strong and Americans are getting back to work.
In spite of opposition from Republicans in Congress, including Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, who rejected President Biden’s stimulus bill, America’s economy is on the mend and experiencing a rebound that exceeds most analysts’s forecasts.
It is no wonder that polls consistently show that a solid majority of Americans approve of this administration’s performance on the economic front. President Biden and the Democratic Party are delivering on their promise of bringing about a robust economic recovery, and with much-needed infrastructure spending just over the horizon, this is only the beginning.

Manny Diaz
Florida Democratic Party Chairman

