To the Editor:

My next-door neighbor was the victim of another anonymous complaint concerning his property. So it needs a little weeding but the bricks that he laid by himself are beautiful. Other neighbors in the area have similar landscaping.

How can Florida’s Friendliest Hometown listen to people who won’t even put their name to the complaint?

I love living in The Villages. I am so saddened to read these ridiculous complaints.

Jeff Kahn

Village of Mallory Square