BJ’s Wholesale Club will bring members-only shopping to The Villages

Work is progressing at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club store which will bring members-only shopping to The Villages.

The site of the new store is located at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The location is next to the Lowe’s home improvement store and behind Wawa. The site is located in Sumter County. An opening date has not been announced.

The warehouse club chain is based in Westborough, Mass., operating on the east coast of the United States and the states of Ohio and Michigan. The chain was founded in 1984.

Today, there are more than 200 BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in the United States and the chain boasts six million members. BJ’s had $12.7 billion in annual sales last year. The company also operates 149 BJ’s Gas locations.

The annual membership fee is $55. A premium membership costs $110 annually.