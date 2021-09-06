90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 6, 2021
FHP investigating multi-vehicle crash at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash which created chaos Sunday evening in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene of the multi vehicle accident Sunday evening at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing.

A witness said an elderly woman got into her car at about 7 p.m. and the car took off “like a bat out of hell.” Her car reportedly went airborne before colliding into cars, pushing them into other vehicles, including two golf carts.

A patient is loaded onto a stretcher Sunday evening at the Waterfront Inn.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene with multiple units. Sumter County EMS and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene at the Lake Sumter Landing hotel.

A vehicle with front end damage is seen in the aftermath of the multi-vehicle accident at the Waterfront Inn.

FHP is taking the lead in the investigation. A spokesman for FHP said Monday afternoon that the accident report has not yet been completed.

