FHP investigating multi-vehicle crash at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash which created chaos Sunday evening in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.

A witness said an elderly woman got into her car at about 7 p.m. and the car took off “like a bat out of hell.” Her car reportedly went airborne before colliding into cars, pushing them into other vehicles, including two golf carts.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene with multiple units. Sumter County EMS and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene at the Lake Sumter Landing hotel.

FHP is taking the lead in the investigation. A spokesman for FHP said Monday afternoon that the accident report has not yet been completed.