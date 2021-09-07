Villager arrested after driving golf cart at 25 mph on Florida Turnpike

A Villager was arrested after she was spotted driving a golf cart at 25 miles per hour on the Florida Turnpike.

Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, was behind the wheel of the golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Saturday southbound on the Florida Turnpike near Exit 304, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Road Ranger spotted the golf cart and began following behind it “to keep it from being hit by traffic,” the arrest report said. Crispino pulled into the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she was met by a trooper from FHP who had been contacted by the Road Ranger.

The trooper asked the New York native had how she had strayed onto the turnpike and she said she did not know. She admitted she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said.

Crispino performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond. Her golf cart was towed from the scene.